Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

6 Kreuzer 1829 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1829 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1829 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,347)
  • Weight 2,449 g
  • Pure silver (0,0273 oz) 0,8498 g
  • Diameter 18,84 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Hildburghausen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1829 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Hildburghausen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4079 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 15. Bidding took place October 26, 2017.

Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1829 at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

