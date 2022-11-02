Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
6 Kreuzer 1829 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,347)
- Weight 2,449 g
- Pure silver (0,0273 oz) 0,8498 g
- Diameter 18,84 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1829
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Hildburghausen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1829 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Hildburghausen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4079 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 15. Bidding took place October 26, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search