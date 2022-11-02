6 Kreuzer 1829 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1829 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Hildburghausen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4079 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 15. Bidding took place October 26, 2017.

Сondition XF (1) VF (3)