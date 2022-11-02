Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

6 Kreuzer 1828 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1828 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1828 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,347)
  • Weight 2,449 g
  • Pure silver (0,0273 oz) 0,8498 g
  • Diameter 18,84 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Hildburghausen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1828 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Hildburghausen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 406 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxe-Meiningen Coin catalog of Bernhard II Coins of Saxe-Meiningen in 1828 All Saxe-Meiningen coins Saxe-Meiningen silver coins Saxe-Meiningen coins 6 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search