6 Kreuzer 1827 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1827 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Hildburghausen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1681 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2) XF (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) Service NGC (2)