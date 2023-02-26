Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
6 Kreuzer 1827 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,347)
- Weight 2,449 g
- Pure silver (0,0273 oz) 0,8498 g
- Diameter 18,84 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1827
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Hildburghausen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1827 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Hildburghausen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1681 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
