Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

6 Kreuzer 1827 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1827 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1827 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,347)
  • Weight 2,449 g
  • Pure silver (0,0273 oz) 0,8498 g
  • Diameter 18,84 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Hildburghausen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1827 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Hildburghausen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1681 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • WAG (2)
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price


Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 12, 2021
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price


Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price


Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Künker - July 9, 2015
Seller Künker
Date July 9, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price


Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2009
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price



Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

