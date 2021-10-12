Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

6 Kreuzer 1813 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1813 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1813 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,436 g
  • Pure silver (0,0261 oz) 0,8112 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1813 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
844 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search