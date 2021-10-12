6 Kreuzer 1813 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1813 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2)