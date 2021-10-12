Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
6 Kreuzer 1813 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,436 g
- Pure silver (0,0261 oz) 0,8112 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1813
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1813 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Künker (1)
