Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

6 Kreuzer 1812 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1812 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1812 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,436 g
  • Pure silver (0,0261 oz) 0,8112 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3170 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (2)
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

