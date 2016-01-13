Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

6 Kreuzer 1808 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,436 g
  • Pure silver (0,0261 oz) 0,8112 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3162 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (3)
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Höhn - January 13, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date January 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
539 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

