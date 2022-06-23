Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
3 Kreuzer 1840 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,299 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1840
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1067 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 54. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.
Сondition
