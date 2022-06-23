Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

3 Kreuzer 1840 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1067 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 54. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1840 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

