3 Kreuzer 1840 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1067 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 54. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition XF (1) No grade (1)