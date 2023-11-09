3 Kreuzer 1836 K (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1836 with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1841 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (1) No grade (14)