Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

3 Kreuzer 1836 K (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1836 K - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1836 K - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,305)
  • Weight 1,367 g
  • Pure silver (0,0134 oz) 0,4169 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1836 with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1841 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Russiancoin (14)
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1836 K at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1836 K at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1836 K at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1836 K at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1836 K at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1836 K at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1836 K at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1836 K at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1836 K at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1836 K at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1836 K at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1836 K at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1836 K at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1836 K at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1836 K at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

