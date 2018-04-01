3 Kreuzer 1835 K (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1835 with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 980 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 48. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.

Сondition VF (1)