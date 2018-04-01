Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

3 Kreuzer 1835 K (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1835 K - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1835 K - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Numismatik Naumann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,305)
  • Weight 1,367 g
  • Pure silver (0,0134 oz) 0,4169 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1835 with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 980 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 48. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Naumann (1)
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1835 K at auction Naumann - April 1, 2018
Seller Naumann
Date April 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

