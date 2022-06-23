Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

3 Kreuzer 1833 L (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1833 L - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1833 L - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,305)
  • Weight 1,367 g
  • Pure silver (0,0134 oz) 0,4169 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1833 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1836 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1833 L at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1833 L at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1833 L at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1833 L at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1833 L at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Category
Year
Search