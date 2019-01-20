Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
3 Kreuzer 1832 L (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,305)
- Weight 1,367 g
- Pure silver (0,0134 oz) 0,4169 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1832
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1832 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1029 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place May 10, 2020.
Сondition
