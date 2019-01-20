Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

3 Kreuzer 1832 L (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1832 L - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1832 L - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,305)
  • Weight 1,367 g
  • Pure silver (0,0134 oz) 0,4169 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1832 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1029 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place May 10, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • WAG (1)
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1832 L at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1832 L at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date January 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1832 L at auction Höhn - June 15, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date June 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1832 L at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1832 L at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price

Category
Year
Search