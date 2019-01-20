3 Kreuzer 1832 L (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1832 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1029 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place May 10, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (3)