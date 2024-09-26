Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

3 Kreuzer 1831 L "Type 1831-1837" (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1831 L "Type 1831-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1831 L "Type 1831-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,305)
  • Weight 1,367 g
  • Pure silver (0,0134 oz) 0,4169 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1831 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1249 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place June 4, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1831 L at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1831 L at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

Category
Year
Search