3 Kreuzer 1831 L "Type 1831-1837" (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1831 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1249 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place June 4, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)