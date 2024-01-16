Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

3 Kreuzer 1831 L "Type 1827-1831" (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1831 L "Type 1827-1831" - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1831 L "Type 1827-1831" - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Rhenumis

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,305)
  • Weight 1,367 g
  • Pure silver (0,0134 oz) 0,4169 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1831 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5479 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1831 L at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1831 L at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxe-Meiningen Coin catalog of Bernhard II Coins of Saxe-Meiningen in 1831 All Saxe-Meiningen coins Saxe-Meiningen silver coins Saxe-Meiningen coins 3 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search