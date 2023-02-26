Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
3 Kreuzer 1830 L (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,305)
- Weight 1,367 g
- Pure silver (0,0134 oz) 0,4169 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1830
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1830 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 979 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place May 31, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Möller (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search