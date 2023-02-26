3 Kreuzer 1830 L (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1830 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 979 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place May 31, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) No grade (1)