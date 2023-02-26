Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

3 Kreuzer 1830 L (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1830 L - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1830 L - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,305)
  • Weight 1,367 g
  • Pure silver (0,0134 oz) 0,4169 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1830 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 979 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place May 31, 2012.

Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1830 L at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1830 L at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1830 L at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1830 L at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Category
Year
Search