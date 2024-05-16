Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

3 Kreuzer 1829 L (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1829 L - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1829 L - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,305)
  • Weight 1,367 g
  • Pure silver (0,0134 oz) 0,4169 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1829 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5476 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1829 L at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1829 L at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1829 L at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1829 L at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1829 L at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1829 L at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1829 L at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1829 L at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1829 L at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

