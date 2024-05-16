Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
3 Kreuzer 1829 L (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,305)
- Weight 1,367 g
- Pure silver (0,0134 oz) 0,4169 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1829
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1829 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5476 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
