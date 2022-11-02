Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
3 Kreuzer 1829 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,305)
- Weight 1,367 g
- Pure silver (0,0134 oz) 0,4169 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1829
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Hildburghausen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1829 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Hildburghausen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3190 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (1)
