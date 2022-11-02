Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

3 Kreuzer 1829 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1829 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1829 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,305)
  • Weight 1,367 g
  • Pure silver (0,0134 oz) 0,4169 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Hildburghausen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1829 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Hildburghausen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3190 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (1)
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR

Category
Year
