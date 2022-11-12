Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
3 Kreuzer 1813 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,305)
- Weight 1,36 g
- Pure silver (0,0133 oz) 0,4148 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1813
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2703 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
373 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
