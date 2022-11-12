Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

3 Kreuzer 1813 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1813 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1813 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,305)
  • Weight 1,36 g
  • Pure silver (0,0133 oz) 0,4148 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2703 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (3)
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
373 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
348 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxe-Meiningen Coin catalog of Bernhard II Coins of Saxe-Meiningen in 1813 All Saxe-Meiningen coins Saxe-Meiningen silver coins Saxe-Meiningen coins 3 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search