3 Kreuzer 1813 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2703 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2)