Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

3 Kreuzer 1812 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1812 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1812 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,305)
  • Weight 1,36 g
  • Pure silver (0,0133 oz) 0,4148 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1997 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place May 31, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1812 at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Felzmann - March 11, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date March 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
