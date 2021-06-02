Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
3 Kreuzer 1812 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,305)
- Weight 1,36 g
- Pure silver (0,0133 oz) 0,4148 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1812
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1997 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place May 31, 2021.
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
