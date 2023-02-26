3 Kreuzer 1808 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1506 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place May 11, 2017.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (6) VF (3)