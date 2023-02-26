Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
3 Kreuzer 1808 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,305)
- Weight 1,36 g
- Pure silver (0,0133 oz) 0,4148 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1808
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 3 Kreuzer 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1506 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place May 11, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- UBS (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
