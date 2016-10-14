Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
20 Kreuzer 1812 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,583)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 20 Kreuzer
- Year 1812
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 20 Kreuzer 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4566 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2016.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
24244 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
16524 $
Price in auction currency 12500 EUR
