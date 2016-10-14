Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

20 Kreuzer 1812 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1812 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 20 Kreuzer 1812 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,583)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 20 Kreuzer
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 20 Kreuzer 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4566 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
Saxe-Meiningen 20 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
24244 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 20 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Busso Peus - April 27, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
16524 $
Price in auction currency 12500 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 20 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Category
Year
Search