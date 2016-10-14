20 Kreuzer 1812 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 20 Kreuzer 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4566 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2016.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1)