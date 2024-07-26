Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
2 Thaler 1854 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,120 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1854
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 711 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 580,000. Bidding took place December 10, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (3)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (8)
- GINZA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (9)
- Heritage (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (6)
- Künker (50)
- Möller (7)
- Naumann (1)
- Nihon (2)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (4)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (4)
- Rhenumis (3)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (3)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (2)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
- WAG (9)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search