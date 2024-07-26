2 Thaler 1854 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 711 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 580,000. Bidding took place December 10, 2017.

Сondition UNC (17) AU (32) XF (73) VF (13) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (5) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) Service PCGS (5) NGC (6)

