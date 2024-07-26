Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

2 Thaler 1854 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 2 Thaler 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,120 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 711 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 580,000. Bidding took place December 10, 2017.

Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
705 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
801 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1854 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1854 at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1854 at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1854 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Russiancoin - July 21, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

