Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
2 Thaler 1853 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,120 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1853
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 905 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,900. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1289 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
345 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 30, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
