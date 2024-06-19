2 Thaler 1853 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 905 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,900. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

