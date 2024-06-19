Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

2 Thaler 1853 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1853 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 2 Thaler 1853 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,120 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 905 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,900. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1853 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1289 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1853 at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
345 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1853 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1853 at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1853 at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1853 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1853 at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1853 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1853 at auction Auction World - April 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1853 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1853 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1853 at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1853 at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1853 at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date January 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1853 at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1853 at auction Auction World - October 21, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1853 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1853 at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1853 at auction Hess Divo - November 30, 2017
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 30, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1853 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1853 at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1853 at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

