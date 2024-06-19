2 Thaler 1846 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5900 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (19) XF (35) VF (12) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Cayón (1)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Frankfurter (1)

GINZA (1)

Grün (4)

Höhn (2)

Künker (25)

Möller (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Rauch (2)

Russiancoin (1)

Sonntag (1)

Teutoburger (2)

UBS (4)

WAG (15)

Westfälische (3)