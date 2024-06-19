Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
2 Thaler 1846 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,120 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1846
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5900 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1718 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
