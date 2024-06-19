Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

2 Thaler 1846 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 2 Thaler 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,120 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5900 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (25)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (4)
  • WAG (15)
  • Westfälische (3)
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1718 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
877 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction WAG - July 5, 2020
Seller WAG
Date July 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction GINZA - October 10, 2018
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxe-Meiningen Coin catalog of Bernhard II Coins of Saxe-Meiningen in 1846 All Saxe-Meiningen coins Saxe-Meiningen silver coins Saxe-Meiningen coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search