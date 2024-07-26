2 Thaler 1843 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5662 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 13, 2012.

Сondition AU (4) XF (25) VF (15)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (2)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (2)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (2)

Kricheldorf (1)

Künker (17)

Leu (1)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Möller (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Sonntag (2)

Teutoburger (2)

WAG (9)