Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

2 Thaler 1843 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 2 Thaler 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,120 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5662 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 13, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Künker (17)
  • Leu (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (9)
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
922 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
421 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Macho & Chlapovič - April 27, 2023
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1843 at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1843 at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1843 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1843 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1843 at auction WAG - September 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date September 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1843 at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Möller - November 5, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Kricheldorf - February 21, 2017
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1843 at auction WAG - March 15, 2015
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxe-Meiningen Coin catalog of Bernhard II Coins of Saxe-Meiningen in 1843 All Saxe-Meiningen coins Saxe-Meiningen silver coins Saxe-Meiningen coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search