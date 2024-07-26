Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
2 Thaler 1843 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,120 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1843
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5662 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 13, 2012.
Сondition
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
421 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
