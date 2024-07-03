Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

2 Thaler 1841 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 2 Thaler 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,120 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4292 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Höhn (7)
  • Künker (15)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (2)
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
484 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1289 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1841 at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1841 at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Heritage - July 27, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date July 27, 2017
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Heritage - April 13, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2017
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Höhn - October 27, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price

