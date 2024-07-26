2 Gulden 1854 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 2 Gulden 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31110 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,342. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition UNC (37) AU (64) XF (148) VF (35) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (5) MS64 (2) MS63 (7) MS62 (4) MS61 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (1) DETAILS (4) Service PCGS (8) NGC (22)

