Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

2 Gulden 1854 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 2 Gulden 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,211 g
  • Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (287)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 2 Gulden 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31110 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,342. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 146 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
315 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Gulden 1854 at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Morton & Eden - June 12, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Gulden 1854 at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Naumann - November 5, 2023
Seller Naumann
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Gulden 1854 at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

