Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
2 Gulden 1854 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,211 g
- Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1854
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (287)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 2 Gulden 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31110 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,342. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Ars Time (1)
- Auction World (4)
- Aurea (3)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Busso Peus (15)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (9)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frankfurter (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (3)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (11)
- Grün (10)
- Heritage (13)
- HERVERA (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (5)
- Höhn (15)
- iNumis (2)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (7)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (55)
- Lanz München (1)
- Leu (1)
- M&M AG, CH (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (3)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (9)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (8)
- Rhenumis (3)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Schulman (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Sonntag (7)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (18)
- UBS (3)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (21)
- Westfälische (7)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Naumann
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 14
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search