Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
1/2 Gulden 1854 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter 24,1 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1854
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1256 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 470. Bidding took place April 7, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 4800 RUB
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
243 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 16, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
12
