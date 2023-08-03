Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

1/2 Gulden 1854 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter 24,1 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1256 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 470. Bidding took place April 7, 2019.

Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1854 at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 4800 RUB
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1854 at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
243 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1854 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1854 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1854 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1854 at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1854 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1854 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1854 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - June 4, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1854 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1854 at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1854 at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1854 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1854 at auction Höhn - September 13, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date September 13, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1854 at auction Rauch - June 23, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date June 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1854 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1854 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1854 at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1854 at auction Russiancoin - February 16, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 16, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1854 at auction WAG - December 4, 2016
Seller WAG
Date December 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1854 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
