Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

1/2 Gulden 1846 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter 24,1 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1848 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction HIRSCH - February 9, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction HIRSCH - February 9, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction Aurea - April 4, 2017
Seller Aurea
Date April 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction Höhn - October 27, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - October 30, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - September 24, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - March 9, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

