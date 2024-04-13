Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
1/2 Gulden 1846 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter 24,1 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1846
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1848 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aurea (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (3)
- Möller (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
