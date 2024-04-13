1/2 Gulden 1846 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1848 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (4) XF (7) VF (5)