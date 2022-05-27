Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

1/2 Gulden 1843 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter 24,1 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2360 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place May 24, 2022.

Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
268 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction Heritage Eur - May 20, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction Solidus Numismatik - December 8, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date December 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction Numismática Leilões - October 21, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction Künker - July 27, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date February 8, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

