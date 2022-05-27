Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
1/2 Gulden 1843 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter 24,1 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1843
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2360 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place May 24, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
268 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date December 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
