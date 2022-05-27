1/2 Gulden 1843 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2360 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place May 24, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (2) VF (5)