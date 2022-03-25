Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

1/2 Gulden 1841 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4293 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Rauch (1)
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
716 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Rauch - October 1, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date October 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Künker - June 22, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Künker - June 19, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

