1/2 Gulden 1841 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4293 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition AU (2) XF (2) VF (2)