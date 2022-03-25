Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
1/2 Gulden 1841 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1841
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4293 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Künker (3)
- Rauch (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
716 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
