Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

1/2 Gulden 1840 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1609 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 195. Bidding took place July 12, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (2)
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1840 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1840 at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1840 at auction Künker - July 14, 2016
Seller Künker
Date July 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxe-Meiningen Coin catalog of Bernhard II Coins of Saxe-Meiningen in 1840 All Saxe-Meiningen coins Saxe-Meiningen silver coins Saxe-Meiningen coins 1/2 Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search