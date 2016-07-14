1/2 Gulden 1840 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1609 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 195. Bidding took place July 12, 2016.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2)