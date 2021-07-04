1/2 Gulden 1838 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 627 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 7, 2017.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (4) VF (4)