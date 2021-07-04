Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

1/2 Gulden 1838 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 627 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 7, 2017.

Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Felzmann - November 8, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date February 8, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - February 13, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 13, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

