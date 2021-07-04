Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
1/2 Gulden 1838 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1838
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Gulden 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 627 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 7, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 13, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
