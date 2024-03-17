Kreuzer 1854 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1854 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2477 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (7) XF (4) VF (1) No grade (1)