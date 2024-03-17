Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
Kreuzer 1854 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,9 - 5,4 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1854
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1854 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2477 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
