Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Kreuzer 1854 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1854 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse Kreuzer 1854 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,9 - 5,4 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1854 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2477 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (4)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1854 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1854 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1854 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1854 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1854 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1854 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1854 at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1854 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1854 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1854 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1854 at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1854 at auction Künker - July 9, 2015
Seller Künker
Date July 9, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1854 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1854 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

