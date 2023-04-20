Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Kreuzer 1842 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1842 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse Kreuzer 1842 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,9 - 5,4 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1842 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1288 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 7, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)
  • WAG (1)
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1842 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1842 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1842 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1842 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1842 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - June 4, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1842 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 30, 2018
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1842 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1842 at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1842 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxe-Meiningen Coin catalog of Bernhard II Coins of Saxe-Meiningen in 1842 All Saxe-Meiningen coins Saxe-Meiningen copper coins Saxe-Meiningen coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search