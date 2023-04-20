Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
Kreuzer 1842 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,9 - 5,4 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1842
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1842 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1288 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 7, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)
- WAG (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search