Kreuzer 1833 "Type 1831-1835" (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1833 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1835 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition VF (1)