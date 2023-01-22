Kreuzer 1831 "Type 1831-1835" (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1831 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1055 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2) No grade (2)