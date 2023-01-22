Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Kreuzer 1831 "Type 1831-1835" (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1831 "Type 1831-1835" - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse Kreuzer 1831 "Type 1831-1835" - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,9 - 5,4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1831 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1055 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Zöttl (2)
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1831 at auction Zöttl - January 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date January 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1831 at auction Zöttl - May 20, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1831 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1831 at auction Russiancoin - February 16, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 16, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1831 at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

