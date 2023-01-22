Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
Kreuzer 1831 "Type 1831-1835" (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,9 - 5,4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1831
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1831 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1055 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 16, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
