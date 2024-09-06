Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
Kreuzer 1831 "Type 1828-1831" (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,9 - 5,4 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1831
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
