Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Kreuzer 1831 "Type 1828-1831" (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,9 - 5,4 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
