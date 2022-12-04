Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Kreuzer 1829 "Type 1828-1831" (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1829 "Type 1828-1831" - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse Kreuzer 1829 "Type 1828-1831" - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,9 - 5,4 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Hildburghausen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1829 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Hildburghausen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3188 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Grün (2)
  • Zöttl (1)
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1829 at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1829 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1829 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1829 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1829 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1829 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

