Kreuzer 1829 "Type 1828-1831" (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1829 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Hildburghausen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3188 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

