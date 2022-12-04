Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
Kreuzer 1829 "Type 1828-1831" (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,9 - 5,4 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1829
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Hildburghausen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1829 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Hildburghausen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3188 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (3)
- Grün (2)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
