Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Kreuzer 1828 "Type 1828-1831" (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1828 "Type 1828-1831" - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse Kreuzer 1828 "Type 1828-1831" - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Dirk Löbbers

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,9 - 5,4 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Hildburghausen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Category
Year
Search