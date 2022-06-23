Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Kreuzer 1818 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1818 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse Kreuzer 1818 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,9 - 5,4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1818 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1818 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1818 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1818 at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1818 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1818 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

