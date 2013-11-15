Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Kreuzer 1814 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1814 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse Kreuzer 1814 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,9 - 5,4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1814 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3177 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • WAG (1)
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1814 at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1814 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1814 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
