Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

2 Pfennig 1866 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1866 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 2 Pfennig 1866 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 - 2,7 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1866 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5483 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 27. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1866 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

