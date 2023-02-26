2 Pfennig 1866 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1866 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5483 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 27. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition AU (1)