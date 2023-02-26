Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
2 Pfennig 1866 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,4 - 2,7 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1866
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1866 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5483 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 27. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
