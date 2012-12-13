Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
2 Pfennig 1865 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,4 - 2,7 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1865
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1865 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5532 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place February 28, 2021.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
