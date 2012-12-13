Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

2 Pfennig 1865 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1865 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 2 Pfennig 1865 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 - 2,7 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1865 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5532 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place February 28, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1865 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1865 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1865 at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxe-Meiningen Coin catalog of Bernhard II Coins of Saxe-Meiningen in 1865 All Saxe-Meiningen coins Saxe-Meiningen copper coins Saxe-Meiningen coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search