Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

2 Pfennig 1863 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1863 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 2 Pfennig 1863 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 - 2,7 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1863 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1858 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1863 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1863 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1863 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1863 at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1863 at auction KM NUMIS - June 15, 2022
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1863 at auction Zöttl - May 20, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1863 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1863 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1863 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1863 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1863 at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1863 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1863 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1863 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1863 at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1863 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

