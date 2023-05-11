Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
2 Pfennig 1863 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,4 - 2,7 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1863
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1863 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1858 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
