Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

2 Pfennig 1862 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1862 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 2 Pfennig 1862 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Dirk Löbbers

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 - 2,7 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1862 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1151 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 600. Bidding took place June 23, 2022.

Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1862 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1862 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - May 29, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1862 at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

