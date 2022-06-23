Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
2 Pfennig 1862 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1862 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1151 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 600. Bidding took place June 23, 2022.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
