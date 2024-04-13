Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

2 Pfennig 1860 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1860 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 2 Pfennig 1860 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Münzenkontor Kornblum

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 - 2,7 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1860 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 8. Bidding took place April 13, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1860 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1860 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

