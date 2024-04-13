Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
2 Pfennig 1860 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1860 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 8. Bidding took place April 13, 2024.
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
