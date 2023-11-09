Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

2 Pfennig 1842 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1842 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 2 Pfennig 1842 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 - 2,7 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1842 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2712 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • WAG (1)
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1842 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1842 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1842 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1842 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
726 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1842 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1842 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1842 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1842 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1842 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1842 at auction WAG - March 13, 2016
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

