Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
2 Pfennig 1842 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,4 - 2,7 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1842
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1842 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2712 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
- Russiancoin (8)
- WAG (1)
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
726 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search