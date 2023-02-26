Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
2 Pfennig 1839 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,4 - 2,7 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1839
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1839 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3203 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search