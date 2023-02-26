Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

2 Pfennig 1839 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1839 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 2 Pfennig 1839 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 - 2,7 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1839 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3203 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1839 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1839 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxe-Meiningen Coin catalog of Bernhard II Coins of Saxe-Meiningen in 1839 All Saxe-Meiningen coins Saxe-Meiningen copper coins Saxe-Meiningen coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search