Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
2 Pfennig 1835 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,4 - 2,7 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1835
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search