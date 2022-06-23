2 Pfennig 1833 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1833 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4335 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 10. Bidding took place April 15, 2021.

Сondition VF (1) No grade (1)