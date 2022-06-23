Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

2 Pfennig 1833 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1833 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 2 Pfennig 1833 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: MÜNZENHANDLUNG MANFRED OLDING

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 - 2,7 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1833 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4335 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 10. Bidding took place April 15, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1833 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1833 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxe-Meiningen Coin catalog of Bernhard II Coins of Saxe-Meiningen in 1833 All Saxe-Meiningen coins Saxe-Meiningen copper coins Saxe-Meiningen coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search